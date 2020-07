Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS IS A GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A CORNER LOT!LOCATED IN GPISD. HOME HAS BEEN RECENTLY REMODELED! EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR FREEWAY AND SHOPPING CENTERS. FEATURES INCULDE: TILED FLOORS, COVERED BACK PATIO, GRANITE IN KITCHEN. HOME CAN BE AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. CALL AND MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY