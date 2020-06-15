408 27th St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath, 1 block from WTAMU - Property Id: 289462
This newer construction apartment is close to Wtamu campus, in a quiet neighborhood. It features newer appliances, including dishwasher, central heating and air, and water heater. There is an on-site laundry room, and water is paid! The unit is pet friendly as well, with a shared lawn space, and close proximity to the park!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289462
Property Id 289462
(RLNE5815566)