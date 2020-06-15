All apartments in Canyon
Find more places like 408 27th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canyon, TX
/
408 27th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

408 27th St

408 27th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Canyon
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

408 27th St, Canyon, TX 79015

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath, 1 block from WTAMU - Property Id: 289462

This newer construction apartment is close to Wtamu campus, in a quiet neighborhood. It features newer appliances, including dishwasher, central heating and air, and water heater. There is an on-site laundry room, and water is paid! The unit is pet friendly as well, with a shared lawn space, and close proximity to the park!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289462
Property Id 289462

(RLNE5815566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 27th St have any available units?
408 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canyon, TX.
What amenities does 408 27th St have?
Some of 408 27th St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
408 27th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 27th St pet-friendly?
No, 408 27th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon.
Does 408 27th St offer parking?
No, 408 27th St does not offer parking.
Does 408 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 27th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 27th St have a pool?
No, 408 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 408 27th St have accessible units?
No, 408 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 408 27th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 27th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 27th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 27th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Canyon 1 BedroomsCanyon 2 Bedrooms
Canyon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanyon Apartments with Parking
Canyon Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Amarillo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amarillo College