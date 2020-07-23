100 Apartments for rent in Randall County, TX

/
randall county
8 Units Available
Puckett Place
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
9 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
25 Units Available
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
1004 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
14 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
33 Units Available
Cedar Ridge - TX Apartments
4205 Southwest 51st Avenue, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1184 sqft
At Cedar Ridge, we know the value of our location. As an exciting and bustling city, it's not difficult to see why people are falling in love with Amarillo.
17 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$814
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.
1 Unit Available
4009 BOWIE ST
4009 Bowie Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large backyard. Central Heat and Air. Kitchen has Refrigerator, Stove and dishwasher
1 Unit Available
3311 EDENBURG DR
3311 Edenburg Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2193 sqft
Belmar home with tons of space for the price! 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and abundant living space! Features include fireplace, 2 living areas and isolated master suite.
1 Unit Available
Puckett Place
3505 LANGTRY DR
3505 Langtry Drive, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2750 sqft
Charming 4 bed 2 bath home with a second living and built in office nook located in the beautiful Puckett area. It sits on a great street located only a few blocks from Puckett Elementary. Please let us know if you have any questions.
1 Unit Available
3022 CURTIS DR
3022 Curtis Drive, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$635
1641 sqft
Two bedroom one bath duplex , neat and clean. Has washer and dryer hookups. Includes Electric Stove and Refrigerator. Large back yardNo pets, One year lease.
1 Unit Available
2702 Emory Dr
2702 Emory Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1420 sqft
Adorable rental 3-2-2 in a great neighborhood. Central heat and air, new oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher and island.Wood and tile floors with a wood burning fireplace, and completely repainted inside.
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
4340 RIDGECREST CIR
4340 Ridgecrest Circle, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3426 sqft
Beautiful updated property (duplex) with a small yard. Nice open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, isolated master suite, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car rear entry garage.
1 Unit Available
4520 WILSON ST
4520 Wilson Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
924 sqft
Nice two bedroom, one bath, one car garage in Tradewinds on a quiet cul-de-sac and just 2 blocks away from Tradewinds Elementary. Nice back yard with storage building and additional parking.
1 Unit Available
4311 ARP PL
4311 Arp Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1767 sqft
Lovely home for lease. Located in quite cul-de-sac of Paramount neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and very open living, dining and kitchen for easy living. Pretty fireplace, built-ins in living room and surround sound.
1 Unit Available
3008 Knoll Dr
3008 Knoll Dr, Randall County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1685 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3008 Knoll Dr in Randall County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
7903 GOAL PL
7903 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Darling Westover Rental! This 3/2/2 cul-de-sac home has a fireplace and large patio.
1 Unit Available
4 YVES CT
4 Yves Court, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2089 sqft
Luxury Patio/Garden Home in Canyon's newest home development, Gagestone Ridge. Convenient to I-27, schools, shopping and Palo Duro Golf Course. Located on a cul-de-sac with beautiful tile, granite, corner fireplace, and plenty of utility room.
1 Unit Available
6104 Princeton St
6104 Princeton Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1756 sqft
Updated colors for this large home. Located on a cul de sac with 4 Large bedrooms, isolated master, 2 car garage, large utility. walk in closets, Patio with fenced back yard . Tile floors in kitchen, Carpet in den and mst bedroom. NO PETS allowed
1 Unit Available
5202 ROYCE DR
5202 Royce Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1576 sqft
Georgia/Shores 3 or 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home included an extra room that could be the 4th bedroom/office. Fireplace in living area. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities. Must see to get an applications
1 Unit Available
3715 LINDA DR
3715 Linda Drive, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2052 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Paramount. This pristine vintage property has huge rooms with tuns of storage. Central Heat and Air, Wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors. Over sized utility room.
1 Unit Available
5761 WABASH ST
5761 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1475 sqft
Townhome in Western Plateau for RENT. Property is end unit so only shares one wall. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms. 1 Bedroom and Bath downstairs and 1 upstairs. Washer & dryer stay. Nice covered patio in backyard.
1 Unit Available
5117 SUSAN DR
5117 Susan Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
Nice 3/1/1 with CH&A in great neighborhood, one block from South Georgia Elem
1 Unit Available
5101 CHISHOLM TRL
5101 Chisholm Trail, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1154 sqft
Beautiful, superclean 3 / 2 / 2 home. HOME features a spacious open kitchen. It has a large living room with a heatilater style fire place. There are two full bathrooms. The house has a single car garage with laundry hookups.
