Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:13 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Canyon, TX with garage

Canyon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1214 9th Ave
1214 9th Avenue, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
Nice quiet family neighborhood. This home has three bedrooms, 2 updated baths with an updated tile shower and vanities, 2 living areas and a outstanding patio the length of the house. Nice big yard. Kitchen is open to living area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
101 VALLEYVIEW RD
101 Valleyview Rd, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Terrific townhome available for lease in Canyon.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
24 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6703 Hurst St
6703 Hurst Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1714 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom/2 bath home located in SW Amarillo. Features include updated kitchen, bathrooms, and living room with a gorgeous fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
3617 WAYNE ST
3617 Wayne Street, Amarillo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2277 sqft
Beautiful updated home with granite in kitchen. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Large back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7109 NICK ST
7109 Nick Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1474 sqft
Hillside Terrace 3/2/2 ready for lease. Ready NOW. Granite counter tops, neutral paint colors, washer/dryer hook ups, isolated master, Nice backyard, rear entry garage. Call today to setup a showing!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7909 PROSPER DR
7909 Prosper Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1485 sqft
Available now in Westover Park on quiet cul de sac one block from elementary school and park. Newer carpet, open lining,kitchen and dining area. Neutral colors, spacious master suite with huge walk in closet. Covered patio and auto sprinklers.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5747 WABASH ST
5747 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2/2/2 Townhome on Quiet Street! Wood look luxury vinyl tile flooring, peaked, tall ceiling in living room and woodturning fireplace in this modern style townhome! Gorgeous granite in kitchen, and stainless appliances,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7911 SUCCESS PL
7911 Success Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Westover 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage rear entry for rent. Gorgeous landscaping, wood blinds, open kitchen/dining/living combo. Master bedroom is isolated, all on a cul-de-sac. Must see to get an application.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6109 MERCY CT
6109 Mercy Court, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1634 sqft
FOR LEASE! CUTE, CUTE 3/2/2 move-in ready Home on cul de sac! Open floor plan, with spacious kitchen, large island all in granite, lots of cabinets and a nice pantry! Good sized dining area! Fireplace! 2 Living Areas! Isolated Master Suite with

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9505 ASHER AVE
9505 Asher Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1603 sqft
Hillside Terrace Beauty with extra features galore! Beautiful kitchen open to living and dining area with white cabinets, granite counters, two pantries, stainless appliances, center island and tons of storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5719 WABASH ST
5719 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Cute, cute 2/1/1 Townhome in SW Amarillo! Only $1000 per month! Open floor plan! Tiled floor in living area and kitchen! Small courtyard in back with extra parking in back.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7117 FULHAM DR
7117 Fulham Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1745 sqft
Spacious 3/2/2 with new paint and carpet in Southwest Amarillo's Windsor neighborhood for lease Features include massive living area with fireplace, large back patio and formal & informal dining spaces.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6205 DREXEL LN
6205 Drexel Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1922 sqft
Exceptional 3-2 with Large 3 car Garage in Affluent AreaBeautiful 3-2 with Large 3 car Garage in Estacado. All appliances, ice maker, washer Dryer connections, Separate Laundry room. Huge closets and master closet to die for.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5733 WABASH ST
5733 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1481 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Updated Townhome in quiet neighborhood! Large Living Room with woodburning fireplace with gas starter, Gorgeous Kitchen complete with granite and newer stainless appliances including frig and washer and dryer! 1 Bed and 1 Bath downstairs

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7903 GOAL PL
7903 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Darling Westover Rental! This 3/2/2 cul-de-sac home has a fireplace and large patio.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2702 Emory Dr
2702 Emory Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1420 sqft
Adorable rental 3-2-2 in a great neighborhood. Central heat and air, new oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher and island.Wood and tile floors with a wood burning fireplace, and completely repainted inside.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6201 Camden Ln
6201 Camden Lane, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2939 sqft
6201B or 6203 which is the 911 address,the sq. ft. is half on each side. Canyon ISD school district with a great duplex. Quiet cul-de-sac location on this very nice home. Fireplace, large living, isolated master and rear entry garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5202 ROYCE DR
5202 Royce Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1576 sqft
Georgia/Shores 3 or 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home included an extra room that could be the 4th bedroom/office. Fireplace in living area. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities. Must see to get an applications

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4513 IDA LOUISE CT
4513 Ida Louise Ct, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
Open floor plan, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans throughout. Isolated master suite with large handicap accessible shower and walk in closet. 2 car garage, washer & dryer hook up. Private patio. Lots of natural light. Automatic sprinklers.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6935 HURST RD
6935 Hurst Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1720 sqft
Nice townhome w/ Open living, dining, and kitchen. Living features fireplace, cathedral ceiling, laminate wood flooring. Kitchen with bar, tile and patio doors to small yard and patio. Good sized bedroom downstairs with full bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8312 TAOS DR
8312 Taos Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1926 sqft
Great property available in City View, Canyon ISD. Isolated master, HUGE kitchen with island, granite, counter tops, fridge, rang/oven and microwave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9901 Nancy Ellen St
9901 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1530 sqft
Hillside Terrace Modern Style home 4/2/2 in for LEASE. Has Open floor plan, Granite Countertops, Concrete floors, Isolated master with large walk in closet. Large Utility with Extra Storage, Full Sprinkler System, Nice size backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Canyon, TX

Canyon apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

