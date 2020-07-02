All apartments in Caddo Mills
2405 First Street
2405 First Street

2405 1st Street · (972) 679-2983
Location

2405 1st Street, Caddo Mills, TX 75135

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rustic one story western beauty! Home has lots of personality and energy saving features that will help to keep those utility bills low. Energy saving features include spray foam insulation, low e windows with screens, tankless water heater, ceiling fans throughout, high seer HVAC system. Kitchen appliances available if needed. Full size washer/dryer hook ups. Blue tooth speaker bathroom vents. Wood and slate floor coverings. Home sits on a large in-town lot with fenced backyard, 6 pecan producing trees, and 20 X 20 storage building. Enjoy the covered front porch or backyard deck. 5 minutes from Caddo Mills school. Ready for move-in. Call today to schedule a time to see property or email Information@TheRealEstateDepot.Com

Easy Access to I30 for easy commute to work. Conveniently located close to Allen, Anna, Bland, Blue Ridge, Celeste, , Copeville, Fairview, Fate, Farmersville, Greenville, Josephine, Lavon, Lowery Crossing, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Merit, Murphy, Nevada, Princeton, Quinlan, Rockwall, Royse City, Sachse, and Wylie. Collin County, Hunt County, Rockwall County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 First Street have any available units?
2405 First Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2405 First Street have?
Some of 2405 First Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 First Street currently offering any rent specials?
2405 First Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 First Street pet-friendly?
No, 2405 First Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Caddo Mills.
Does 2405 First Street offer parking?
No, 2405 First Street does not offer parking.
Does 2405 First Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 First Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 First Street have a pool?
No, 2405 First Street does not have a pool.
Does 2405 First Street have accessible units?
No, 2405 First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 First Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 First Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 First Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2405 First Street has units with air conditioning.
