2405 First Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Rustic one story western beauty! Home has lots of personality and energy saving features that will help to keep those utility bills low. Energy saving features include spray foam insulation, low e windows with screens, tankless water heater, ceiling fans throughout, high seer HVAC system. Kitchen appliances available if needed. Full size washer/dryer hook ups. Blue tooth speaker bathroom vents. Wood and slate floor coverings. Home sits on a large in-town lot with fenced backyard, 6 pecan producing trees, and 20 X 20 storage building. Enjoy the covered front porch or backyard deck. 5 minutes from Caddo Mills school. Ready for move-in. Call today to schedule a time to see property or email Information@TheRealEstateDepot.Com



Easy Access to I30 for easy commute to work. Conveniently located close to Allen, Anna, Bland, Blue Ridge, Celeste, , Copeville, Fairview, Fate, Farmersville, Greenville, Josephine, Lavon, Lowery Crossing, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Merit, Murphy, Nevada, Princeton, Quinlan, Rockwall, Royse City, Sachse, and Wylie. Collin County, Hunt County, Rockwall County.