Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking

Nice clean freshly painted Home on huge tree shaded lot in the popular community of Bristol. Quiet country livin! Easy commute to Dallas. 8 to 10 miles to Ennis, Palmer and Ferris. Master bedroom downstairs, 2 bedrooms and bath up. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath and a study. Prefer no dogs. This is a nice house. Come check out the Bristol Opry!