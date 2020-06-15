All apartments in Brenham
Find more places like 402 West Alamo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brenham, TX
/
402 West Alamo Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

402 West Alamo Street

402 West Alamo Street · (979) 421-6468
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brenham
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

402 West Alamo Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*LEASED*
Cute, newly remodeled cottage-style home located within walking distance to downtown Brenham! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and fenced in yard with a deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Jack-and-Jill style bathroom between the bedrooms. Exterior to be re-painted soon.

1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant at www.brenhamrent.com. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets negotiable on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 West Alamo Street have any available units?
402 West Alamo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
What amenities does 402 West Alamo Street have?
Some of 402 West Alamo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 West Alamo Street currently offering any rent specials?
402 West Alamo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 West Alamo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 West Alamo Street is pet friendly.
Does 402 West Alamo Street offer parking?
No, 402 West Alamo Street does not offer parking.
Does 402 West Alamo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 West Alamo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 West Alamo Street have a pool?
No, 402 West Alamo Street does not have a pool.
Does 402 West Alamo Street have accessible units?
No, 402 West Alamo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 402 West Alamo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 West Alamo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 West Alamo Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 West Alamo Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 402 West Alamo Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brenham 3 Bedrooms
Brenham Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TXBryan, TXKaty, TX
College Station, TXRosenberg, TXTomball, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity