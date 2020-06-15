402 West Alamo Street

Amenities

*LEASED*

Cute, newly remodeled cottage-style home located within walking distance to downtown Brenham! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and fenced in yard with a deck. Hardwood floors throughout. Jack-and-Jill style bathroom between the bedrooms. Exterior to be re-painted soon.



1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant at www.brenhamrent.com. $1000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in. Pets negotiable on a case-by-case basis.