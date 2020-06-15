All apartments in Brenham
1001 North Park St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1001 North Park St.

1001 North Park Street · (979) 421-6468
Location

1001 North Park Street, Brenham, TX 77833

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*CURRENTLY LEASED*
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just a few blocks from downtown Brenham. Close to Fireman's Park. 
Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $900 security deposit (cashiers check) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.
*COMING SOON*
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home just a few blocks from downtown Brenham. Close to Fireman's Park. 

Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $25.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $900 security deposit (cashiers check) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move i

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 North Park St. have any available units?
1001 North Park St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brenham, TX.
Is 1001 North Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
1001 North Park St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 North Park St. pet-friendly?
No, 1001 North Park St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brenham.
Does 1001 North Park St. offer parking?
No, 1001 North Park St. does not offer parking.
Does 1001 North Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 North Park St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 North Park St. have a pool?
No, 1001 North Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 1001 North Park St. have accessible units?
No, 1001 North Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 North Park St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 North Park St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 North Park St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 North Park St. does not have units with air conditioning.
