10851 River Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Available now or prelease for August! Tremendous rural location! This architecturally unique second floor unit of a two-story duplex is like nothing else on the market! Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. Outside, the large covered porch affords you peaceful views overlooking the Brazos River and the rural location. Inside, you'll love the floor to ceiling stone fireplace in the corner of the living room - located just beside an entire wall of windows. This rental includes a full kitchen with eating bar, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave oven. Covered carport parking. Bryan ISD Schools. NOTE: YOU MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT AND A REALTOR ACCOMPANYING YOU BEFORE YOU DRIVE ON THE PROPERTY.