Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

10851 River Road

10851 River Road · (979) 324-1138
Location

10851 River Road, Brazos County, TX 77845

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B (Upstairs) · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1505 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available now or prelease for August! Tremendous rural location! This architecturally unique second floor unit of a two-story duplex is like nothing else on the market! Two bedrooms/two bathrooms. Outside, the large covered porch affords you peaceful views overlooking the Brazos River and the rural location. Inside, you'll love the floor to ceiling stone fireplace in the corner of the living room - located just beside an entire wall of windows. This rental includes a full kitchen with eating bar, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and microwave oven. Covered carport parking. Bryan ISD Schools. NOTE: YOU MUST HAVE AN APPOINTMENT AND A REALTOR ACCOMPANYING YOU BEFORE YOU DRIVE ON THE PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10851 River Road have any available units?
10851 River Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10851 River Road have?
Some of 10851 River Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10851 River Road currently offering any rent specials?
10851 River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10851 River Road pet-friendly?
No, 10851 River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brazos County.
Does 10851 River Road offer parking?
Yes, 10851 River Road offers parking.
Does 10851 River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10851 River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10851 River Road have a pool?
No, 10851 River Road does not have a pool.
Does 10851 River Road have accessible units?
No, 10851 River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10851 River Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10851 River Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 10851 River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10851 River Road does not have units with air conditioning.
