/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
95 Apartments for rent in Benbrook, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
84 Units Available
Benbrook Lakeside
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1589 sqft
Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,906
1313 sqft
Discover the Olympus Team Ranch apartments in Benbrook, TX. Our community boasts one, two, and three bedroom apartments conveniently located to suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 151
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
16 Units Available
Westpark Estates
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr, Benbrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The newly renovated apartments in the Heights of Benbrook are the perfect place to call home. You can live an active lifestyle in the lap of luxury, with super-large closets and open floor plans.
Results within 1 mile of Benbrook
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
16 Units Available
City View
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Hunter's Ridge
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$922
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
974 sqft
Close to the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Overton Ridge Boulevard. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, pool table and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
28 Units Available
River Park
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1118 sqft
Luxurious renovated apartments have stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and glass-tile backsplash. Community features fitness center, resort-style pool, and grilling stations. Located in Fort Worth near schools and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
37 Units Available
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,276
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1270 sqft
Nestled near the Trinity Trails and retail establishments. Rivervue's luxurious studio units and 1 to 2-bedroom apartments will make city living a breeze, thanks to their patios, hardwood floors, and pet-friendly rules.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
City View
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
River Park
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1018 sqft
A charming apartment community near Fort Worth Water Gardens and 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, and relaxing hot tub. Updated interiors with modern furnishings.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Western Hills
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
992 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments with a French Quarter flair. Wood floors, large closets and fireplaces warm these upscale homes. Enjoy jogging trails, pool, fitness center and relax in the Java Lounge.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
31 Units Available
Overton South
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
951 sqft
Luxurious units include nine-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood flooring. Community includes pool, picnic area and tennis courts. Located close to a shopping mall and many dining options.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
City View
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
44 Units Available
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Western Hills North
2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$933
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,156
1182 sqft
2900 Broadmoor is a pet friendly community that offers new one, two, three, and four bedroom apartment homes! Homes feature bright, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans you will love to call home.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
55 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,067
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1308 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
54 Units Available
City View
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1353 sqft
Community includes two pools, grilling stations, and fitness center. Apartments offer wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite counters. Located 5 miles from grocery stores, clothing shopping, and schools. About 1.5 miles from Oakmont Park.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Western Hills
Wind Rush
3500 Renzel Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Wind Rush Apartments, nestled in the beautiful city of Fort Worth, Texas. We are conveniently located just off Interstate 280, making any commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
City View
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine: cliff-side views, easy access to major highways and all the amenities and upgrades a person could want. That's what you'll get at Mirador Apartments, the finest luxury apartments in Southwest Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 30 at 04:04pm
$
17 Units Available
Ridglea Hills
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1406 sqft
Peaceful community located near downtown and highways 183, I-20 and I-30. Units have vinyl-wood flooring, washer-dryer connections, fireplaces and more. Three pools, hot tub and tennis courts on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Benbrook
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
$
31 Units Available
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a planned community, these luxury apartments are a respite from the outside world. Putting green, playing courts and gym available. Near historic downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
Village of Hawks Creek
101 N Roaring Springs Rd, Westworth Village, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1468 sqft
Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments in Westworth, TX. In-unit features include hardwood floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry, parking and state-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly. Just off Westwood Blvd.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
45 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
71 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,070
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
6 Units Available
Candle Ridge West
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
Similar Pages
Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBenbrook 3 BedroomsBenbrook Accessible Apartments
Benbrook Apartments with BalconyBenbrook Apartments with GarageBenbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBenbrook Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX