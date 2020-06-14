Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Bellmead, TX with garage

Bellmead apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1104 Barlow St.
1104 Barlow Street, Bellmead, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.. This two story 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom rents for $875 with a deposit of $875. The entire upstairs is one bedroom with it's own private full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Bellmead

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Carver
1 Unit Available
1224 Hood Street
1224 Hood Street, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
1128 sqft
Single Family Home *SPECIAL* - *FREE May rent with 13 month lease, WAC* DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmead
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Dean Highlands
55 Units Available
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Oakwood
10 Units Available
Luxe at 1300
1300 Placid Cir, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1100 sqft
Welcome home to the Luxe at 1300. The best in luxury living that Central Texas has to offer. With excellent customer service and tremendous attention to detail this luxury community has it all.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Brazos
8 Units Available
Franklin Place
600 Franklin Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1135 sqft
Franklin Place Apartments offer Waco the best in apartment living downtown.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Austin Avenue
1 Unit Available
2028 AUSTIN #503 ST
2028 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
469 sqft
Enjoy La Tour lifestyle worry free with 24 hour security, and all La Tour amenities including pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise room, cable, all utilities paid, and common area maintenance paid.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Lacy-Lakeview
1 Unit Available
105 Silver Fox
105 Silver Fox, Lacy-Lakeview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1628 sqft
**Move in Special** *No Deposit for qualified applicants!* This home is 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
3732 Vista Cove Dr.
3732 Vista Cove Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1298 sqft
3732 Vista Cove Dr. Available 06/29/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Townhouse Located in Waco, Texas! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car front entry garage.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
200 Timber View Dr
200 Timberview Drive, McLennan County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
timberview - Property Id: 275233 built in range, microwave and dishwasher, privacy fenced, large corner lot, double closet at master, large kitchen and dining area, 2 car attached garage with pet door, recent paint and flooring, large drive way/

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
1208 Merganser Way
1208 Merganser Way, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1550 sqft
Excellent and Beautifully Kept 3/2/2 Furnished Or Unfurnished - Excellent and beautifully kept 3 bedroom/2 bathroom/2 car garage house in a nice neighborhood with a small lake, lit sidewalks, and owner pride.
Results within 10 miles of Bellmead
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
West Waco
16 Units Available
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendrick
15 Units Available
The Residence at CTM
5210 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1088 sqft
The Residence at Central Texas Marketplace is located among prime commercial real estate in Waco. Nestled between Central Texas Marketplace, Waco's own outdoor retail shopping center, and Cottonwood Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kendrick
6 Units Available
The Retreat at CTM
2500 Marketplace Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the rapidly growing Central Texas Marketplace, The Retreat at Central Texas Marketplace offers the convenience of shopping and dining within a short distance.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Waco
8 Units Available
Canyon Springs Apartment Homes
2301 Woodgate Dr, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1236 sqft
Canyon Springs Apartments provides luxury living in Waco, Texas. The community features one, two and three bedroom homes with oversized living spaces.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kendrick
17 Units Available
Springs at Cottonwood Creek
4900 Bagby Ave, Waco, TX
Studio
$973
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Everything from studios to three-bedroom apartments are available here. The pet-friendly community is located near Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. Units feature granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Kendrick
43 Units Available
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
2148 Curtis Dr
2148 Curtis Drive, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1948 sqft
Large home on corner lot in Mountainview area. Wooded lot with large covered patio. Small workshop in backyard has power. Large room at rear of the home is extra living room or 4th bedroom. 3 main bedrooms/living have hardwoods.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Landon Branch
1 Unit Available
4421 Westchester Dr
4421 Westchester Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4421 Westchester Dr in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
736 Paso Fino Street
736 Paso Fino St, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1420 sqft
736 Paso Fino Street Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6625 Sendero Lane
6625 Sendero Lane, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1320 sqft
6625 Sendero Lane Available 07/10/20 Single Family Home - Three-bedroom, two bathroom home in Midway ISD. Open floor plan, attached two car garage, wood privacy fence are just a few of the notable features.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Waco
1 Unit Available
1720 Riata Dr.
1720 Riata Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1442 sqft
Single Family Home | Midway ISD - Perfect family home in the Waco/Woodway Area - Midway ISD. The property has vinyl plank flooring throughout the house and a wonderful backyard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountainview
1 Unit Available
2935 Savannah Court
2935 Savanna Court, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
2935 Savannah Court Available 07/10/20 Savannah Court Luxury Townhomes - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, and an attached two-car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodway
1 Unit Available
1133 Wood Valley
1133 Wood Valley Drive, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2121 sqft
1133 Wood Valley Available 06/19/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3004 Clydesdale Way
3004 Clydesdale Way, Robinson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1384 sqft
3004 Clydesdale Way Available 07/10/20 Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bellmead, TX

Bellmead apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

