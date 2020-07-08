All apartments in Bellaire
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5623 Innsbruck South

5623 Innsbruck Street · No Longer Available
Location

5623 Innsbruck Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Conveniently located to the Galleria, Greenway Plaza, Downtown &amp;amp; The Medical Center, this beautifully updated townhome is the place for you! Light &amp;amp; bright open floor plan. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Two large bedrooms upstairs, both with updated ensuite full bathrooms. Living room with gas fireplace &amp;amp; wet bar. Lots of storage space &amp;amp; built-ins. Private deck in th back for entertaining or just relaxing. One garage space converted into a room with A/C. community pool for residents only. Make your appointment to see this beauty today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5623 Innsbruck South have any available units?
5623 Innsbruck South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5623 Innsbruck South have?
Some of 5623 Innsbruck South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5623 Innsbruck South currently offering any rent specials?
5623 Innsbruck South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5623 Innsbruck South pet-friendly?
No, 5623 Innsbruck South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5623 Innsbruck South offer parking?
Yes, 5623 Innsbruck South offers parking.
Does 5623 Innsbruck South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5623 Innsbruck South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5623 Innsbruck South have a pool?
Yes, 5623 Innsbruck South has a pool.
Does 5623 Innsbruck South have accessible units?
No, 5623 Innsbruck South does not have accessible units.
Does 5623 Innsbruck South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5623 Innsbruck South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5623 Innsbruck South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5623 Innsbruck South has units with air conditioning.

