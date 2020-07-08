5623 Innsbruck South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Conveniently located to the Galleria, Greenway Plaza, Downtown &amp; The Medical Center, this beautifully updated townhome is the place for you! Light &amp; bright open floor plan. Granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Two large bedrooms upstairs, both with updated ensuite full bathrooms. Living room with gas fireplace &amp; wet bar. Lots of storage space &amp; built-ins. Private deck in th back for entertaining or just relaxing. One garage space converted into a room with A/C. community pool for residents only. Make your appointment to see this beauty today!!