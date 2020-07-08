Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to 5207 Laurel Street, located in the sought after community of Bellaire. As you approach the home and pull into the driveway you are welcomed by the iron gate for extensive privacy. Once entering you are greeted by the beautiful stair case and the study/office. On your immediate right is the formal dining room filled with tons of natural light. The large family room includes a cozy fire place, stunning wood floors and a gorgeous view of the immaculate backyard. Enjoy gourmet meals in the spacious kitchen. Upstairs lies all bedrooms and the master retreat is positioned with a private study or sitting area. Luxurious master bath with dual sinks and ample closet space with a great sitting area. The detached garage apartment totaling 529 sqft has unique features such as the electric stair lift for your convenience. Garage apartment has a full closet , bath and plenty of storage. Kids will attend desired schools. Call today for a private tour!