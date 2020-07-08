All apartments in Bellaire
Bellaire, TX
5207 Laurel Street
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:04 AM

5207 Laurel Street

5207 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Bellaire
Location

5207 Laurel Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to 5207 Laurel Street, located in the sought after community of Bellaire. As you approach the home and pull into the driveway you are welcomed by the iron gate for extensive privacy. Once entering you are greeted by the beautiful stair case and the study/office. On your immediate right is the formal dining room filled with tons of natural light. The large family room includes a cozy fire place, stunning wood floors and a gorgeous view of the immaculate backyard. Enjoy gourmet meals in the spacious kitchen. Upstairs lies all bedrooms and the master retreat is positioned with a private study or sitting area. Luxurious master bath with dual sinks and ample closet space with a great sitting area. The detached garage apartment totaling 529 sqft has unique features such as the electric stair lift for your convenience. Garage apartment has a full closet , bath and plenty of storage. Kids will attend desired schools. Call today for a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Laurel Street have any available units?
5207 Laurel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 5207 Laurel Street have?
Some of 5207 Laurel Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 Laurel Street currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Laurel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Laurel Street pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Laurel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 5207 Laurel Street offer parking?
Yes, 5207 Laurel Street offers parking.
Does 5207 Laurel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Laurel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Laurel Street have a pool?
No, 5207 Laurel Street does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Laurel Street have accessible units?
No, 5207 Laurel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Laurel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5207 Laurel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Laurel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5207 Laurel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

