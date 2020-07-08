All apartments in Bellaire
Find more places like 4909 Elm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellaire, TX
/
4909 Elm Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4909 Elm Street

4909 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellaire
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

4909 Elm Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
Bellaire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
House did NOT flood in Harvey! Yard maintenance included. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom--2 bath--2 car garage. Includes fridge and front loading washer and dryer. Kitchen fully outfitted with granite counters and dishwasher plus stainless fridge, undermount sink & stove. Gas cooking. Bright windows in family room provide a welcoming view of the green and shady back yard. Separate formal living and dining. Retreat-sized Master bedroom features a built-in corner desk, sitting area and TWO walk-in closets. Granite in both baths. Split bedroom plan for extra privacy. Original hardwood floors, with tile in family room, dining, and kitchen. Zoned to Condit Elem, Pershing MS and Bellaire High. Located just blocks to pool, parks, library, Bellaire gym, eateries, new Bellaire HEB and local shopping. See city website for Bellaire recreation amenities and modest user fees. Easy access to 610. Convenient to Medical Center, Galleria, Greenway Plaza, Rice University and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Elm Street have any available units?
4909 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellaire, TX.
What amenities does 4909 Elm Street have?
Some of 4909 Elm Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellaire.
Does 4909 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 4909 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 Elm Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 4909 Elm Street has a pool.
Does 4909 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 4909 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Similar Pages

Bellaire Accessible Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX
Wharton, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXSealy, TXHempstead, TXManvel, TXBrookshire, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine