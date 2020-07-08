4909 Elm Street

Amenities

House did NOT flood in Harvey! Yard maintenance included. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom--2 bath--2 car garage. Includes fridge and front loading washer and dryer. Kitchen fully outfitted with granite counters and dishwasher plus stainless fridge, undermount sink & stove. Gas cooking. Bright windows in family room provide a welcoming view of the green and shady back yard. Separate formal living and dining. Retreat-sized Master bedroom features a built-in corner desk, sitting area and TWO walk-in closets. Granite in both baths. Split bedroom plan for extra privacy. Original hardwood floors, with tile in family room, dining, and kitchen. Zoned to Condit Elem, Pershing MS and Bellaire High. Located just blocks to pool, parks, library, Bellaire gym, eateries, new Bellaire HEB and local shopping. See city website for Bellaire recreation amenities and modest user fees. Easy access to 610. Convenient to Medical Center, Galleria, Greenway Plaza, Rice University and Downtown.