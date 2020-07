Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

1 story charming cottage on a quiet family friendly street in Bellaire available immediately. Very well maintained and spacious, home includes fridge, washer, and dryer. Fully fenced backyard is accessed from the large family room. Kitchen is open to both living / dining room and family room. Hall bathroom is spacious and off Bedroom 1, & 2. Bedroom 3 is off living room.