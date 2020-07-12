/
calder highlands
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Calder Highlands, Beaumont, TX
Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
2 Units Available
Jefferson House
4190 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely designed apartments in the heart of historic Beaumont. Homes feature hardwood floors and extra storage. Community features on-site laundry and parking, as well as a relaxing courtyard. Near Wuthering Heights Park. By US 96.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4173 Arthur Ln
4173 Arthur Ln, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
Townhome Apartment - Property Id: 314529 A neat & convenient 2/2.5/2 townhome aparment. Can be anywhere in town withing 15 minutes Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
825 East Dr
825 East Drive, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
825 East Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 - 825 East Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 is now available for rent! This adorable home is located in Beaumont's West End! It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath; it rents for $1,195 per month with an $800 deposit! It is zoned for Sallie
Results within 1 mile of Calder Highlands
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
5 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
27 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
19 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3550 Kipling Drive
3550 Kipling Drive, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 sqft
3550 Kipling - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in West-end Beaumont. There are nice sized closets in each bedroom and the master has 2 closets. The home features laminate and tile flooring throughout and has central air and heat.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5245 Concord Road
5245 Concord Road, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1 sqft
Large Living Room, Central Heat and Air. Conveniently Located near Target and Parkdale Mall. New street on west side and sidewalk. Quiet for someone or family wanting to rent a home prior to becoming a homeowner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Rosine
109 Rosine Street, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1849 sqft
109 Rosine - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, on the corner of Rosine and Bayou. This house has carpet, laminate, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5691 Calder Avenue
5691 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1698 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This beautiful totally renovated & spacious brick patio home is located in the West End of Beaumont.
Results within 5 miles of Calder Highlands
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
23 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
34 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Last updated April 21 at 05:26pm
4 Units Available
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community with gorgeous landscapes and on-call maintenance for convenience and relaxation. Apartments feature central air and heating and carpeted floors for comfort. Close to John Jay Museum with proximity to I-10.
Last updated April 18 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8055 Park North
8055 Park North Drive, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1611 sqft
8055 Park North - This is a four bedroom, two bath house located in Beaumont. This house has tile and carpet flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen has a dishwasher and stove, and extra seating at a breakfast bar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
945 Chatwood Dr
945 Chatwood Drive, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2579 sqft
945 Chatwood Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 - 945 Chatwood Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 is now available for rent! This beautiful home is Beaumont’s West End! It has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3699 Canyon Lane
3699 Canyon Lane, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2382 sqft
3699 Canyon Lane **Coming Soon!** - **Available mid July!** Spacious open concept home with high-end finishes is located on a cul-de-sac off North Major Drive in Beaumont.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8845 Anna Ln
8845 Anna Lane, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
8845 Anna Lane - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage is located near College Street and South Major Drive. This home has tile flooring throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1877 Blanchette St
1877 Blanchette Street, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1711 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2595 Louisiana St.
2595 Louisiana Avenue, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1604 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in in desirable Historic District in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4555 Laredo St
4555 Laredo Avenue, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
850 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
955 Shakespeare Drive
955 Shakespeare Drive, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1804 sqft
955 Shakespeare - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in West Beaumont. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. There are ceramic tile and carpet flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1335 Pipkin St
1335 Pipkin Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1053 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.