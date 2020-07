Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Lovely 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with upgrades throughout. The kitchen and bathrooms are accented with granite counter-tops, and there is wood and tile flooring throughout. A covered back patio with a large fenced in backyard is perfect for gathering. Don't let this one slip away! Apply or Pre-Schedule a self guided tour NOW, at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.