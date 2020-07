Amenities

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Beautiful 3 bedroom home in Baytown with a study that can be both an office or bedroom. The master bedroom is a large size with a nice vaulted ceiling. Living room is nice and open for all your get-togethers. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a large island in the middle.