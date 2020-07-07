610 Inwood Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee03c5908b ---- Great location in a great neighborhood! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a friendly and safe neighborhood. This home has lots of curb appeal! The interior has been completely refreshed and updated. New flooring, fresh paint, tile, and carpet. 2 full baths have been updated nicely. Bedrooms are spacious with their own closet space. Kitchen is updated with new backsplash, appliances, and fixtures. The huge backyard is fenced with lots of room for entertaining and for fur babies to run! Apply now! **NO SECTION 8. PETS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT**SECURITY DEPOSIT SAME AS 1 MONTH\'S RENT. APPLICATION IS MANDATORY**