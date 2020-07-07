All apartments in Baytown
Last updated July 20 2019 at 4:24 PM

610 Inwood Dr

610 Inwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

610 Inwood Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ee03c5908b ---- Great location in a great neighborhood! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a friendly and safe neighborhood. This home has lots of curb appeal! The interior has been completely refreshed and updated. New flooring, fresh paint, tile, and carpet. 2 full baths have been updated nicely. Bedrooms are spacious with their own closet space. Kitchen is updated with new backsplash, appliances, and fixtures. The huge backyard is fenced with lots of room for entertaining and for fur babies to run! Apply now! **NO SECTION 8. PETS ALLOWED WITH PET DEPOSIT**SECURITY DEPOSIT SAME AS 1 MONTH\'S RENT. APPLICATION IS MANDATORY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Inwood Dr have any available units?
610 Inwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 610 Inwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
610 Inwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Inwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 Inwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 610 Inwood Dr offer parking?
No, 610 Inwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 610 Inwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Inwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Inwood Dr have a pool?
No, 610 Inwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 610 Inwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 610 Inwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Inwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Inwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Inwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Inwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

