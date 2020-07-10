/
apartments with washer dryer
35 Apartments for rent in Atascocita, TX with washer-dryer
4 Units Available
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall.
215 Units Available
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1083 sqft
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences.
19 Units Available
Lake Houston
Kings Cove Apartments
4920 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1368 sqft
On-site fitness center and tropically landscaped pool/spa where all tenants are welcome. Pet-friendly community that features an clubhouse where residents visit with neighbors and guests. Units with contemporary architectural design that enhances the interior.
27 Units Available
Lake Houston
Harbor Cove
4630 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1151 sqft
Resort-style pool with tropically-inspired gardens and sheet waterfall. Nine-foot coffered ceilings with crown molding and paneled doors for elegant interiors. Game room features billiards and shuffleboard.
21 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
26 Units Available
Lake Houston
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1325 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Community areas with pool table, shuffleboard and media room. Dog and cat friendly.
26 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
24 Units Available
Lake Houston
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
3 Units Available
Waterchase Apartments
15100 Golden Eagle Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$949
934 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Beltway 8 and 15 miles from downtown Houston. Clubhouse with lobby, beautiful courtyard, pool and gym on property. All units have large walk-in closets and private balcony or patio.
21 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
32 Units Available
Kingwood
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$891
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
64 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,230
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
22 Units Available
Kingwood
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
34 Units Available
Humble
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1325 sqft
Bellaterra at Deerbrook Apartments is truly a unique property in Humble, TX. We offer two distinctive floor plans that cater to single residents, roommates and families.
51 Units Available
Kingwood
Town Center
2727 Bens Branch Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1381 sqft
Quiet enclave in Kingwood with beautiful pool, 24-hour fitness center, and covered carport. Apartments are spacious with walk-in closets, fireplaces, and modern kitchens. Located near Lake Houston.
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
23 Units Available
Kingwood
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
40 Units Available
Kingwood
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
7 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Garden
1230 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1125 sqft
Located right on FM 1960 bypass and just minutes from shopping and dining venues, golf courses, museums, and great schools. All units include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee bar on site.
34 Units Available
Humble
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
15 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.
15 Units Available
Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
Nestled in the award-winning master-planned community of Fall Creek, Stonegrove provides an apartment living experience unmatched in the area.From the moment you first experience Stonegrove, you can tell there is something special here.
66 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
