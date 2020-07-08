8402 Hunters Village Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room pool

***Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Located on one of Walden on Lake Houston most beautiful & premier streets, this gracious estate boasts a 6,300 sq.ft lot & a stunning floor plan. Designer touches & architectural features abound! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with chic study, half bath & a gracious dining room offsetting the entry. The first floor offers formal living integrates beautifully with the kitchen, featuring breakfast area, offer the epitome of entertaining. Upstairs, an oversized game room, three bedrooms & bath to accompany on each side. The stunning backyard includes a patio, mature landscaping & easy access to the golf course. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills.