Atascocita, TX
8402 Hunters Village Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:32 AM

8402 Hunters Village Drive

8402 Hunters Village Drive · No Longer Available
Atascocita
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8402 Hunters Village Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
game room
fireplace
patio / balcony
gym
game room
pool
***Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Located on one of Walden on Lake Houston most beautiful & premier streets, this gracious estate boasts a 6,300 sq.ft lot & a stunning floor plan. Designer touches & architectural features abound! The foyer welcomes you warmly, with chic study, half bath & a gracious dining room offsetting the entry. The first floor offers formal living integrates beautifully with the kitchen, featuring breakfast area, offer the epitome of entertaining. Upstairs, an oversized game room, three bedrooms & bath to accompany on each side. The stunning backyard includes a patio, mature landscaping & easy access to the golf course. Mandatory amenity included $10 for filters to be delivered to your doorstep for lower electricity bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 Hunters Village Drive have any available units?
8402 Hunters Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 8402 Hunters Village Drive have?
Some of 8402 Hunters Village Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 Hunters Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8402 Hunters Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 Hunters Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8402 Hunters Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 8402 Hunters Village Drive offer parking?
No, 8402 Hunters Village Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8402 Hunters Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8402 Hunters Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 Hunters Village Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8402 Hunters Village Drive has a pool.
Does 8402 Hunters Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 8402 Hunters Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 Hunters Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8402 Hunters Village Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 Hunters Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8402 Hunters Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

