Atascocita, TX
7514 Fuchsia Lane
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

7514 Fuchsia Lane

7514 Fuchsia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7514 Fuchsia Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3/2/2 in great neighborhood. Being painted now. Move in ready by 11/29/19. Great location near both elementary and middle schools. Nice quiet cul de sac street. Laminate wood flooring in entire home. Newly painted gray interior 11/19. New stainless steel stove & dishwasher. Fridge also provided. Open floorplan with vaulted ceiling in living room. Pictures before new flooring, painting and new appliances. Exterior storage building in backyard. NO HOUSING ACCEPTED. $1500 deposit due with application to hold home. Rental history of some sort required. Poor credit considered with additional deposit. Small pets considered in case by case basis with addt deposit. No more than 4 people to reside in home. $50 app fee per adult in home. Must provide own credit report. Verifiable income requirement of $4000/month. Will pay Realtors 1/2 month rent with no renewals if move in before Feb 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 Fuchsia Lane have any available units?
7514 Fuchsia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7514 Fuchsia Lane have?
Some of 7514 Fuchsia Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 Fuchsia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7514 Fuchsia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 Fuchsia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7514 Fuchsia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7514 Fuchsia Lane offer parking?
No, 7514 Fuchsia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7514 Fuchsia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 Fuchsia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 Fuchsia Lane have a pool?
No, 7514 Fuchsia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7514 Fuchsia Lane have accessible units?
No, 7514 Fuchsia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 Fuchsia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7514 Fuchsia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7514 Fuchsia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7514 Fuchsia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

