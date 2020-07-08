7514 Fuchsia Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3/2/2 in great neighborhood. Being painted now. Move in ready by 11/29/19. Great location near both elementary and middle schools. Nice quiet cul de sac street. Laminate wood flooring in entire home. Newly painted gray interior 11/19. New stainless steel stove & dishwasher. Fridge also provided. Open floorplan with vaulted ceiling in living room. Pictures before new flooring, painting and new appliances. Exterior storage building in backyard. NO HOUSING ACCEPTED. $1500 deposit due with application to hold home. Rental history of some sort required. Poor credit considered with additional deposit. Small pets considered in case by case basis with addt deposit. No more than 4 people to reside in home. $50 app fee per adult in home. Must provide own credit report. Verifiable income requirement of $4000/month. Will pay Realtors 1/2 month rent with no renewals if move in before Feb 2020.