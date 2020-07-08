All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated March 16 2019

7203 Lonesome Woods Tr

7203 Lonesome Woods Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7203 Lonesome Woods Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3/2/2 in great neighborhood. Great location - walking distance to both elementary and middle schools. Laminate wood flooring throughout home with tile in entryways, kitchen and both bathrooms. Updated kitchen and both baths in 2015 with new cabinets and granite countertops. Stainless Steel appliances.AC/heat system replaced in 2013. Vaulted ceiling in living room and ceiling fans throughout. Has large covered concrete patio on back of house.NO HOUSING ACCEPTED. Rental history required. $1500 deposit. Poor credit considered with additional deposit. Small pets considered in case by case basis with addt deposit and additional rent of $25/month. No more than 4 people to reside in home. $75 app fee per adult in home. Must provide own credit report. Verifiable income requirement of $5000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr have any available units?
7203 Lonesome Woods Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr have?
Some of 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Lonesome Woods Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr is pet friendly.
Does 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr offer parking?
No, 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr does not offer parking.
Does 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr have a pool?
No, 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr does not have a pool.
Does 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr have accessible units?
No, 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7203 Lonesome Woods Tr has units with air conditioning.

