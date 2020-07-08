7203 Lonesome Woods Tr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3/2/2 in great neighborhood. Great location - walking distance to both elementary and middle schools. Laminate wood flooring throughout home with tile in entryways, kitchen and both bathrooms. Updated kitchen and both baths in 2015 with new cabinets and granite countertops. Stainless Steel appliances.AC/heat system replaced in 2013. Vaulted ceiling in living room and ceiling fans throughout. Has large covered concrete patio on back of house.NO HOUSING ACCEPTED. Rental history required. $1500 deposit. Poor credit considered with additional deposit. Small pets considered in case by case basis with addt deposit and additional rent of $25/month. No more than 4 people to reside in home. $75 app fee per adult in home. Must provide own credit report. Verifiable income requirement of $5000/month.