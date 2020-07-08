All apartments in Atascocita
7014 Garnet Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7014 Garnet Hill Lane

7014 Garnet Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7014 Garnet Hill Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY in PRIME location!!! Just minutes from US-59, Grand Parkway, Beltway 8 & easy access to all that Downtown Houston has to offer! Zoned to Humble ISD - This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath situated on a CUL-DE-SAC street features OPEN family room with gas fireplace! GOURMET kitchen with tons of cabinet space, breakfast bar, breakfast nook & refrigerator included! Private master retreat with dual vanity, separate tub + shower & HUGE walk-in closet! Spacious secondary bedrooms, formal dining room, high ceilings & RICH laminate wood floors throughout! Covered back patio -- PERFECT for entertaining! Make the call today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Garnet Hill Lane have any available units?
7014 Garnet Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7014 Garnet Hill Lane have?
Some of 7014 Garnet Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Garnet Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Garnet Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Garnet Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7014 Garnet Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 7014 Garnet Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7014 Garnet Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 7014 Garnet Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 Garnet Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Garnet Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 7014 Garnet Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7014 Garnet Hill Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7014 Garnet Hill Lane has accessible units.
Does 7014 Garnet Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 Garnet Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7014 Garnet Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7014 Garnet Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

