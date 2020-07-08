7014 Garnet Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

MOVE-IN READY in PRIME location!!! Just minutes from US-59, Grand Parkway, Beltway 8 & easy access to all that Downtown Houston has to offer! Zoned to Humble ISD - This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath situated on a CUL-DE-SAC street features OPEN family room with gas fireplace! GOURMET kitchen with tons of cabinet space, breakfast bar, breakfast nook & refrigerator included! Private master retreat with dual vanity, separate tub + shower & HUGE walk-in closet! Spacious secondary bedrooms, formal dining room, high ceilings & RICH laminate wood floors throughout! Covered back patio -- PERFECT for entertaining! Make the call today!!!