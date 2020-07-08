All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6230 Kristen Park Lane

6230 Kristen Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6230 Kristen Park Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully landscaped yard on this Gorgeous open concept one story all brick home! Tile entry welcomes you to the spacious family room that opens to the island//kitchen and breakfast w/all stainless steel appliances! Refrigerator included! Split bedroom plan with the master retreat in back for more privacy! Formal dining! Extended patio, storage shed and rod iron fenced on one side makes this place special!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 Kristen Park Lane have any available units?
6230 Kristen Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 6230 Kristen Park Lane have?
Some of 6230 Kristen Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6230 Kristen Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Kristen Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Kristen Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6230 Kristen Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6230 Kristen Park Lane offer parking?
No, 6230 Kristen Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6230 Kristen Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 Kristen Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Kristen Park Lane have a pool?
No, 6230 Kristen Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6230 Kristen Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 6230 Kristen Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Kristen Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 Kristen Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 Kristen Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6230 Kristen Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

