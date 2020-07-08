All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated June 8 2019 at 1:00 AM

5410 Atascocita Timbers North

5410 Atascocita Timbers North · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Atascocita Timbers North, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large home, conveniently located with easy access to 1960! Light and bright two story family room! Kitchen appointed with granite countertops! Formal Living Room and Dining Room! Master bedroom on the first floor, with bay window! Master bathroom features jetted corner tub with separate shower! Huge gameroom! Home flooring and paint is very neutral! Lush landscaping! Must see!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5410 Atascocita Timbers North have any available units?
5410 Atascocita Timbers North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 5410 Atascocita Timbers North have?
Some of 5410 Atascocita Timbers North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Atascocita Timbers North currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Atascocita Timbers North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Atascocita Timbers North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Atascocita Timbers North is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Atascocita Timbers North offer parking?
No, 5410 Atascocita Timbers North does not offer parking.
Does 5410 Atascocita Timbers North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Atascocita Timbers North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Atascocita Timbers North have a pool?
No, 5410 Atascocita Timbers North does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Atascocita Timbers North have accessible units?
No, 5410 Atascocita Timbers North does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Atascocita Timbers North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Atascocita Timbers North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5410 Atascocita Timbers North have units with air conditioning?
No, 5410 Atascocita Timbers North does not have units with air conditioning.

