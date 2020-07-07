All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

3751 Woodlace Drive

3751 Woodlace Drive
Location

3751 Woodlace Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Move-in ready! This home has many fresh updates and is located in sought after Atascocita area! This charming 4 bedroom, 2.1 baths with a game room home offers tons of space inside and out. The home has been freshly painted inside, has recent carpet and blinds throughout! Downstairs you will find laminate wood floors in the living and dining room, and tile flooring in the kitchen. The kitchen is adjacent to a formal dining area and the family room. There is a fireplace in the living room as well! All bedrooms and game room are located upstairs, with a large master suite and updated bathroom. The large back yard has plenty of open space for storage or for kids to play. This home is ready for a family to move in! Pets are a case-by-case basis. Schedule today this one wont last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 Woodlace Drive have any available units?
3751 Woodlace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 3751 Woodlace Drive have?
Some of 3751 Woodlace Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 Woodlace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3751 Woodlace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 Woodlace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3751 Woodlace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3751 Woodlace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3751 Woodlace Drive offers parking.
Does 3751 Woodlace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3751 Woodlace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 Woodlace Drive have a pool?
No, 3751 Woodlace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3751 Woodlace Drive have accessible units?
No, 3751 Woodlace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 Woodlace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3751 Woodlace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3751 Woodlace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3751 Woodlace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

