3751 Woodlace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Move-in ready! This home has many fresh updates and is located in sought after Atascocita area! This charming 4 bedroom, 2.1 baths with a game room home offers tons of space inside and out. The home has been freshly painted inside, has recent carpet and blinds throughout! Downstairs you will find laminate wood floors in the living and dining room, and tile flooring in the kitchen. The kitchen is adjacent to a formal dining area and the family room. There is a fireplace in the living room as well! All bedrooms and game room are located upstairs, with a large master suite and updated bathroom. The large back yard has plenty of open space for storage or for kids to play. This home is ready for a family to move in! Pets are a case-by-case basis. Schedule today this one wont last!