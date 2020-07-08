All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:41 AM

21103 Atascocita Place Dr

21103 Atascocita Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21103 Atascocita Place Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
media room
This is one home you need to see inside to really appreciate. The first floor has all tile floors except the master bedroom which is carpeted. Master bath has double sinks and vanity area, a large separate shower and a whirlpool tub. Granite counters in kitchen & all bathrooms. Study with French doors located on the first floor. Game room up and an open room off game room would make a nice media room or a second study/library. There is a covered porch off the breakfast room. There is a half bath off the patio.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5558899)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21103 Atascocita Place Dr have any available units?
21103 Atascocita Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 21103 Atascocita Place Dr have?
Some of 21103 Atascocita Place Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21103 Atascocita Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21103 Atascocita Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21103 Atascocita Place Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21103 Atascocita Place Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21103 Atascocita Place Dr offer parking?
No, 21103 Atascocita Place Dr does not offer parking.
Does 21103 Atascocita Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21103 Atascocita Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21103 Atascocita Place Dr have a pool?
Yes, 21103 Atascocita Place Dr has a pool.
Does 21103 Atascocita Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 21103 Atascocita Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21103 Atascocita Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 21103 Atascocita Place Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21103 Atascocita Place Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 21103 Atascocita Place Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
