21103 Atascocita Place Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly pool game room media room

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool media room

This is one home you need to see inside to really appreciate. The first floor has all tile floors except the master bedroom which is carpeted. Master bath has double sinks and vanity area, a large separate shower and a whirlpool tub. Granite counters in kitchen & all bathrooms. Study with French doors located on the first floor. Game room up and an open room off game room would make a nice media room or a second study/library. There is a covered porch off the breakfast room. There is a half bath off the patio.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5558899)