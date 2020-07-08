All apartments in Atascocita
20739 Fawn Timber
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

20739 Fawn Timber

20739 Fawn Timber Trail · No Longer Available
Location

20739 Fawn Timber Trail, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
media room
Looking for space? This home has it! This pristine home has a beautiful, private setting with a warm elegance. Corner premium lot with no back neighbors. Grand entrance with high ceilings. Lovely kitchen with granite breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, & 42inch cabinets. Amazing living space open to kitchen and breakfast room lots of natural sunlight. Master suite down with spacious bay windows, 3 gorgeous bedrooms up with game room and media room. Covered patio in front and back yard. Amazing huge backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20739 Fawn Timber have any available units?
20739 Fawn Timber doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20739 Fawn Timber have?
Some of 20739 Fawn Timber's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20739 Fawn Timber currently offering any rent specials?
20739 Fawn Timber is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20739 Fawn Timber pet-friendly?
No, 20739 Fawn Timber is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20739 Fawn Timber offer parking?
Yes, 20739 Fawn Timber offers parking.
Does 20739 Fawn Timber have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20739 Fawn Timber does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20739 Fawn Timber have a pool?
No, 20739 Fawn Timber does not have a pool.
Does 20739 Fawn Timber have accessible units?
Yes, 20739 Fawn Timber has accessible units.
Does 20739 Fawn Timber have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20739 Fawn Timber has units with dishwashers.
Does 20739 Fawn Timber have units with air conditioning?
No, 20739 Fawn Timber does not have units with air conditioning.

