Atascocita, TX
20122 Glen Burn Court
Last updated December 16 2019 at 4:43 PM

20122 Glen Burn Court

20122 Glen Burn Court · No Longer Available
Location

20122 Glen Burn Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastically updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a friendly neighborhood convenient to all amenities. This open floor plan features engineered hardwood flooring, custom paint, 2" blinds and tile in the kitchen and baths. The master suite is located downstairs and the spa-like bath includes a separate shower and a whirlpool tub. Game room and 2 secondary bedrooms are located upstairs. Great sized backyard with large oversized patio-perfect for entertaining! Great community pool access available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20122 Glen Burn Court have any available units?
20122 Glen Burn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 20122 Glen Burn Court have?
Some of 20122 Glen Burn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20122 Glen Burn Court currently offering any rent specials?
20122 Glen Burn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20122 Glen Burn Court pet-friendly?
No, 20122 Glen Burn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 20122 Glen Burn Court offer parking?
Yes, 20122 Glen Burn Court offers parking.
Does 20122 Glen Burn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20122 Glen Burn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20122 Glen Burn Court have a pool?
Yes, 20122 Glen Burn Court has a pool.
Does 20122 Glen Burn Court have accessible units?
No, 20122 Glen Burn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20122 Glen Burn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20122 Glen Burn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20122 Glen Burn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20122 Glen Burn Court does not have units with air conditioning.

