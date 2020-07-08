20122 Glen Burn Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastically updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a friendly neighborhood convenient to all amenities. This open floor plan features engineered hardwood flooring, custom paint, 2" blinds and tile in the kitchen and baths. The master suite is located downstairs and the spa-like bath includes a separate shower and a whirlpool tub. Game room and 2 secondary bedrooms are located upstairs. Great sized backyard with large oversized patio-perfect for entertaining! Great community pool access available!