Atascocita, TX
20019 Timber Forest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
20019 Timber Forest Dr
20019 Timber Forest Drive
No Longer Available
20019 Timber Forest Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Yes! This is you all the way. Do not let this lovely, cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home pass you by. This home has a large back yard for entertainment. Master bedroom has
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20019 Timber Forest Dr have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atascocita, TX
.
Is 20019 Timber Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20019 Timber Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20019 Timber Forest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20019 Timber Forest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20019 Timber Forest Dr offer parking?
No, 20019 Timber Forest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 20019 Timber Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20019 Timber Forest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20019 Timber Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 20019 Timber Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20019 Timber Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 20019 Timber Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20019 Timber Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20019 Timber Forest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20019 Timber Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20019 Timber Forest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
