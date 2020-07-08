20015 Lucia Ln.,

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

- Wow! Check out this lovely 5 bedroom 3 & 1/2 bath home priced to lease today! Gorgeous open living room with lots of outside lighting from large windows. Kitchen with island and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Home offers both a breakfast area and formal dining area. Master with shower and double vanity. Great sized bedrooms. Large backyard. Don't wait...won't last long.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE2371181)