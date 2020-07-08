19715 Sweet Forest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED!Tile Floors flow from the entry into the Formal Dining,Den,Kit/Brk,Halls and Bathrooms.Den w Soaring Ceilings,Built-ins,Fireplace,Sliding Doors to Patio;open to the Kit/Brk.Fabulous Island Kitchen features stained cabinets,granite counters,black appliances just installed!Freshly Painted,Plush Carpet in Bedrooms.Bathrooms Updated with tile floors,granite counters,light fixtures,faucets,mirrors.Sunroom off master bedroom is ideal study/workout room.Pictures are from a prior listing.NO SMOKERS,PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS