All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 19403 Half Moon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
19403 Half Moon Court
Last updated July 30 2019 at 5:55 PM

19403 Half Moon Court

19403 Half Moon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

19403 Half Moon Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19403 Half Moon Court have any available units?
19403 Half Moon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 19403 Half Moon Court currently offering any rent specials?
19403 Half Moon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19403 Half Moon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 19403 Half Moon Court is pet friendly.
Does 19403 Half Moon Court offer parking?
No, 19403 Half Moon Court does not offer parking.
Does 19403 Half Moon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19403 Half Moon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19403 Half Moon Court have a pool?
No, 19403 Half Moon Court does not have a pool.
Does 19403 Half Moon Court have accessible units?
No, 19403 Half Moon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 19403 Half Moon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 19403 Half Moon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19403 Half Moon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 19403 Half Moon Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch