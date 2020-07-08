All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19015 Neath Street

19015 Neath Street · No Longer Available
Location

19015 Neath Street, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Atascocita home with hardwoods -- close to IAH and shopping. The split floor plan has a great layout for entertaining inside and a backyard and balcony patio outside. The extended 2-car garage has plenty of space for a workshop and the balcony makes a nice 2-car carport. Double gate opens to area large enough to park additional cars or set up an outdoor dinner.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19015 Neath Street have any available units?
19015 Neath Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 19015 Neath Street have?
Some of 19015 Neath Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19015 Neath Street currently offering any rent specials?
19015 Neath Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19015 Neath Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19015 Neath Street is pet friendly.
Does 19015 Neath Street offer parking?
Yes, 19015 Neath Street offers parking.
Does 19015 Neath Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19015 Neath Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19015 Neath Street have a pool?
No, 19015 Neath Street does not have a pool.
Does 19015 Neath Street have accessible units?
No, 19015 Neath Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19015 Neath Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19015 Neath Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19015 Neath Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19015 Neath Street does not have units with air conditioning.

