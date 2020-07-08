All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
18235 Bluewater Cove Drive
Last updated July 12 2019 at 6:36 PM

18235 Bluewater Cove Drive

18235 Bluewater Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

18235 Bluewater Cove Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Pristine 3-bedroom 2-bath one story home in the golf course community of Walden available for lease. Lot backs up to the golf course, with a gate for direct access and also features a large covered deck for entertaining. Tile floors throughout. Some carpet in closets. Home features a spacious master suite, office space, updated kitchen w/appliances included, dining room, breakfast area, and open concept living room. Master suite includes double vanity, walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub and spacious walk-in closet. Ready for a quick move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive have any available units?
18235 Bluewater Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive have?
Some of 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18235 Bluewater Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive has accessible units.
Does 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18235 Bluewater Cove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch