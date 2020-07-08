18235 Bluewater Cove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Pristine 3-bedroom 2-bath one story home in the golf course community of Walden available for lease. Lot backs up to the golf course, with a gate for direct access and also features a large covered deck for entertaining. Tile floors throughout. Some carpet in closets. Home features a spacious master suite, office space, updated kitchen w/appliances included, dining room, breakfast area, and open concept living room. Master suite includes double vanity, walk-in shower, jacuzzi tub and spacious walk-in closet. Ready for a quick move-in.