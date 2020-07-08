All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:27 PM

17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane

17255 Lafayatte Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17255 Lafayatte Hollow Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fantastic low maintenance rental in the heart of beautiful Eagle Springs. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large kitchen with breakfast area large enough for full size dining table. Gas range! Refrigerator included! Large master suite with separate vanities, jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Large secondary bedrooms, covered back patio with ceiling fan, two car attached garage! Within close proximity of Atascocita Springs Elementary & Valley Lodge Splash Pad! Zoned to West Lake Middle! Community features 24 hour fitness center, resort and competition style pools, splash pad, soccer and baseball fields, tennis and sand volleyball courts, and a full time activities director that plans amazing community events!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane have any available units?
17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane have?
Some of 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane has a pool.
Does 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane has accessible units.
Does 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

