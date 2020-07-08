17255 Lafayette Hollow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Fantastic low maintenance rental in the heart of beautiful Eagle Springs. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large kitchen with breakfast area large enough for full size dining table. Gas range! Refrigerator included! Large master suite with separate vanities, jacuzzi tub, and separate shower. Large secondary bedrooms, covered back patio with ceiling fan, two car attached garage! Within close proximity of Atascocita Springs Elementary & Valley Lodge Splash Pad! Zoned to West Lake Middle! Community features 24 hour fitness center, resort and competition style pools, splash pad, soccer and baseball fields, tennis and sand volleyball courts, and a full time activities director that plans amazing community events!