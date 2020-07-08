17210 Upper Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2 story home nestled on a XL LOT now available in the wonderful master planned community of Eagle Springs! Home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, recent wood plank tile flooring installation, granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious master suite features double sinks, a separate shower and tub and a large closet that is sure to please. GAME ROOM upstairs! COVERED back patio and HUGE fenced back yard is perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to neighborhood parks, pools, splash pad, and ball fields. Call to schedule your private showing today!!