Atascocita, TX
15002 August Sunset Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:16 PM

15002 August Sunset Drive

15002 August Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15002 August Sunset Drive, Atascocita, TX 77396

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263009?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1525
Security Deposit: $1325
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1840
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Disposal, Dishwasher

Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous property and don't wait to call it home! There is a spacious kitchen with a HUGE window to the living room, it also features plenty of cabinets and countertop space. It has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths! The master bath has a large mirror vanity and built-in shelves. Formal dining and breakfast nook present. Well illuminated, large living area. 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard and more! Priced to lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

