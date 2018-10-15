15002 August Sunset Drive

Amenities
Price: $1525
Security Deposit: $1325
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1840
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove, Disposal, Dishwasher
Extras: Come take a look at this gorgeous property and don't wait to call it home! There is a spacious kitchen with a HUGE window to the living room, it also features plenty of cabinets and countertop space. It has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths! The master bath has a large mirror vanity and built-in shelves. Formal dining and breakfast nook present. Well illuminated, large living area. 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard and more! Priced to lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
