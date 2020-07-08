12614 Otter Crest Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

This 4-bedroom property is ready for you and your loved ones. This beautiful house offers the Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms on 1st floor. Spacious second floor is ready for you to start relaxing in the Family/Game Room. Bedroom #4 is on the 2nd floor, has a nicely sized walk-in closed AND a full bathroom. The Open Kitchen concept allows you to have a full view of the Living Room where you have a beautiful Gas Fireplace. The 2-car garage has an additional space for you to storage all your tools and exercise equipment just to mention some of the many options you have in this gorgeous house that is waiting for you. Call for an appointment