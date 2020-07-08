All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 12614 Otter Crest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
12614 Otter Crest Court
Last updated February 1 2020 at 9:02 PM

12614 Otter Crest Court

12614 Otter Creek Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12614 Otter Creek Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
This 4-bedroom property is ready for you and your loved ones. This beautiful house offers the Master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms on 1st floor. Spacious second floor is ready for you to start relaxing in the Family/Game Room. Bedroom #4 is on the 2nd floor, has a nicely sized walk-in closed AND a full bathroom. The Open Kitchen concept allows you to have a full view of the Living Room where you have a beautiful Gas Fireplace. The 2-car garage has an additional space for you to storage all your tools and exercise equipment just to mention some of the many options you have in this gorgeous house that is waiting for you. Call for an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12614 Otter Crest Court have any available units?
12614 Otter Crest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 12614 Otter Crest Court have?
Some of 12614 Otter Crest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12614 Otter Crest Court currently offering any rent specials?
12614 Otter Crest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12614 Otter Crest Court pet-friendly?
No, 12614 Otter Crest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 12614 Otter Crest Court offer parking?
Yes, 12614 Otter Crest Court offers parking.
Does 12614 Otter Crest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12614 Otter Crest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12614 Otter Crest Court have a pool?
No, 12614 Otter Crest Court does not have a pool.
Does 12614 Otter Crest Court have accessible units?
No, 12614 Otter Crest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12614 Otter Crest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12614 Otter Crest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12614 Otter Crest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12614 Otter Crest Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch