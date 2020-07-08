All apartments in Atascocita
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
12227 Grand Portage Lane
Last updated June 22 2019 at 5:36 PM

12227 Grand Portage Lane

12227 Grand Portage Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12227 Grand Portage Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Pretty 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet section of the amenity-rich master planned community of Eagle Springs, has a study, which could be used as 4th bedroom, and no back neighbors! There are gleaming hardwood floors, the carpet in the bedrooms has been replaced, and the interior has been freshly painted! Several of the light fixtures have been updated! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! Tenants will have access to neighborhood amenities, including 24 hour fitness center, competition and resort style pools, splash pad, sand volleyball and tennis courts, and soccer and baseball fields! Zoned to FANTASTIC schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12227 Grand Portage Lane have any available units?
12227 Grand Portage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 12227 Grand Portage Lane have?
Some of 12227 Grand Portage Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12227 Grand Portage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12227 Grand Portage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12227 Grand Portage Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12227 Grand Portage Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 12227 Grand Portage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12227 Grand Portage Lane offers parking.
Does 12227 Grand Portage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12227 Grand Portage Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12227 Grand Portage Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12227 Grand Portage Lane has a pool.
Does 12227 Grand Portage Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 12227 Grand Portage Lane has accessible units.
Does 12227 Grand Portage Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12227 Grand Portage Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12227 Grand Portage Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12227 Grand Portage Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

