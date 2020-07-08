12227 Grand Portage Lane

Amenities

Pretty 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet section of the amenity-rich master planned community of Eagle Springs, has a study, which could be used as 4th bedroom, and no back neighbors! There are gleaming hardwood floors, the carpet in the bedrooms has been replaced, and the interior has been freshly painted! Several of the light fixtures have been updated! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! Tenants will have access to neighborhood amenities, including 24 hour fitness center, competition and resort style pools, splash pad, sand volleyball and tennis courts, and soccer and baseball fields! Zoned to FANTASTIC schools!