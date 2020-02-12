10207 Eagle Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage

50% off 1st months rent!!! Come visit this amazing, 1.5 story, 3 bedroom/3.5 bath all brick home on a gorgeous CUL-DE-SAC LOT in a golf course community! This home offers large, covered front and back porches and a full sprinkler system, and the interior features are outstanding as well: tile flooring, 10' ceilings, formal dining room, den with fireplace AND a study with French doors, a spacious laundry room, tasteful colors and many other graceful architectural details. The beautiful kitchen delights with granite counters, a gas cook top, custom backsplash areas and stainless appliances! The accommodating and relaxing Master Bedroom provides you with ample room...the Master Bath is also spacious: separate his-and-hers vanities, whirlpool tub with separate shower AND a walk in closet! One other bedroom with its own full bath is also downstairs! All of this and a fabulous location close to Hwy 59/69, Beltway 8, IAH and all downtown Houston has to offer...schedule a showing today!