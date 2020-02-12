All apartments in Atascocita
Atascocita, TX
10207 Eagle Hollow Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:27 AM

10207 Eagle Hollow Drive

10207 Eagle Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10207 Eagle Hollow Drive, Atascocita, TX 77338

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
50% off 1st months rent!!! Come visit this amazing, 1.5 story, 3 bedroom/3.5 bath all brick home on a gorgeous CUL-DE-SAC LOT in a golf course community! This home offers large, covered front and back porches and a full sprinkler system, and the interior features are outstanding as well: tile flooring, 10' ceilings, formal dining room, den with fireplace AND a study with French doors, a spacious laundry room, tasteful colors and many other graceful architectural details. The beautiful kitchen delights with granite counters, a gas cook top, custom backsplash areas and stainless appliances! The accommodating and relaxing Master Bedroom provides you with ample room...the Master Bath is also spacious: separate his-and-hers vanities, whirlpool tub with separate shower AND a walk in closet! One other bedroom with its own full bath is also downstairs! All of this and a fabulous location close to Hwy 59/69, Beltway 8, IAH and all downtown Houston has to offer...schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive have any available units?
10207 Eagle Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive have?
Some of 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10207 Eagle Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive has a pool.
Does 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive has accessible units.
Does 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10207 Eagle Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

