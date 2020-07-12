Apartment List
43 Apartments for rent in Arcola, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arcola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$943
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Results within 5 miles of Arcola
1 of 32

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,256
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1429 sqft
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
37 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,109
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
1 of 102

1 of 102

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
23 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
100 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
1 of 31

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
4 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1902 County Road 56
1902 County Road 56, Brazoria County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1372 sqft
Looking for a rental on land but close to town, check this out! 3 bedroom 1 & 1/2 bath home on 5 acres minutes from Hwy 6, making a commute to Houston a Breeze. Landlord will allow all breeds of dogs as long they have no aggressive history.
Results within 10 miles of Arcola
1 of 48

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
31 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
35 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
1 of 50

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
42 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
1 of 42

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
26 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
$
20 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
1 of 39

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
34 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1486 sqft
Nature's tranquility with Houston's excitement 10 miles north. Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and disposals. Pet friendly with pool and bike and hiking trails.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
1 of 76

1 of 76

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
34 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,607
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Arcola, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Arcola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

