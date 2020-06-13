/
44 Apartments for rent in Arcola, TX📍
Gristmill at Tuscany Park
21821 S Post Oak Blvd, Arcola, TX
1 Bedroom
$778
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Highway 6 and South Post Oak Road in Arcola, TX.
Results within 5 miles of Arcola
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
147 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
32 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,255
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,367
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,084
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Shadow Creek Ranch
19 Units Available
Avenues at Shadow Creek Ranch
12501 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1447 sqft
Residents experience the luxury lifestyle at these apartment homes in Pearland. The upscale community boasts built-in computer niches and wood-like flooring, plus chef's kitchens. Close to Pearland Town Center and 288/South Freeway.
32 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
1815 Garnet Breeze Drive
1815 Garnet Breeze Drive, Brazoria County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1452 sqft
Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1452 Sq Ft of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Arcola
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Minnetex
114 Units Available
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
25 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1586 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
Shadow Creek Ranch
13 Units Available
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
42 Units Available
St. Andrews
10000 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in the center of the city. Clubhouse, high-speed internet access and outdoor grills. Microwaves and washers and dryers in every unit. Close to the Galleria, Clear Lake and downtown Houston.
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
14 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Greater Fondren Southwest
15 Units Available
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Sunswept Townhomes
12247 Sunset Meadow, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1247 sqft
Enjoy Southwest Houston living at its finest at Sunswept Townhomes. We offer one, two, and three bedroom townhomes with a large selection of fantastic amenities.
