Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Prime downtown location in Aransas Pass! This building has been recently renovated throughout. 2,652sqft of useable space! Open layout provides endless possibilities for retail or office space. Owner will consider building out interior to suit Tenant needs. Rear of building also offers additional secure outside storage space and parking. New AC, new roof, new electrical, and new paint inside and out. Terms are negotiable. Owner/Agent.