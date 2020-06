Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is move-in ready! Open floor plan with grey ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful white quartz counters in kitchen with teal blue backsplash. Pantry, pocket office and utility room are conveniently located off the kitchen. Master suite is quite large. Double sinks in master bath with tiled shower. Large walk-in closet is located in the master bath. Spare bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bath. Extensive backyard with multiple trees. Relaxing front porch and covered back patio are perfect for sitting outside in the morning or evening. Property is also for sale.