Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 PM

36 Apartments for rent in Anna, TX with pool

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
406 Stanley Falls Drive
406 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2176 sqft
2story in Anna with better than average floorplan*Tall ceilings even in the bedrooms*Open kitchen design with bfast bar & separate breakfast & dining rooms*Large open living*Master suite has separate shower & deep soaking tub & huge walk-in closet

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Dr.
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Charming and well maintained home! - Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1836 White Pine Trail
1836 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2641 sqft
Looking for a large fenced yard with privacy in the much sought after Oak Hollow Estates community? Need more space for your growing family? This home is for you! This 2-story home has a large covered back patio with a view of a tree covered green

1 of 29

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1821 White Pine Trail
1821 White Pine Trail, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1772 sqft
This Spacious, well maintained, 1-story home in the Oak Hollow community is calling your name! 3 Large bedrooms and 2 Full baths, the office could be used as the 4th bedroom. So many extras... New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
137 Mill Street
137 Mill Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1740 sqft
Beautiful and large 3-2-2 one story home with open floor plan. Large living room with fire place. Split master with large bathroom. Sprinkler system, located on a quiet street, good Anna Schools.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Spruce Street
2110 Spruce Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
Ready to Move in! Laminated wood flooring in living and hall way. One Story 3 Bedrooms Spacious home in growing neighborhood. Open floor plan. Nice kitchen with black appliances & eating area overlooking family room & large back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Anna

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2207 sqft
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4222 Cherry Lane
4222 Cherry Lane, Melissa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1999 sqft
Beautiful one story 3 bed, 2 bath home with a Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertop, upgraded Cabinets, Gas cooktop, and Stainless Steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
165 Ryan Street
165 Ryan St, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house Located just minutes from HWY 75 and McKinney, family-friendly amenity center featuring an expansive pool with splash pad.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4400 Cherry Cove
4400 Cherry Cove, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1911 sqft
Stunning new home with 4 bedrooms open floor large kitchen with stainless appliances large island, granite kitchen counter top.Large walk in pantry for your kitchen storage. The 4th bedroom could be used a study or office.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
4203 Spruce Road
4203 Spruce Road, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1865 sqft
Available for showing 8-1-2020. Nice house with 4 bedrooms plus french door study, front porch and back covered patio. Kitchen offers 42 upper cabinets with island sink in beautiful granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Anna

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3807 Dogwood Rd
3807 Dogwood Rd, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1861 sqft
Be the first to occupy this amazing one-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "New Build" house in Melissa. Open concept design with beautiful California-style kitchen, large island w/ quartz countertops, vaulted ceilings, and Texas-sized walk-in pantry.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
301 Southwest
301 South West Main Street, Van Alstyne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Copper Creek Condo built in 2015 and located on the TAMU Bus Route -- last pick up and first drop off.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1417 Hanover Lane
1417 Hanover Lane, Van Alstyne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1658 sqft
Almost new 3 bed 2 bath home with extra large living room is ideal for entertaining. Stainless appliances, extra tile and over sized garage area a few of the extra perks to go along with this gem. Washer, Dryer and Fridge remain with the home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
2903 Madison Drive
2903 Madison Drive, Melissa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3264 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2 story in highly sought after Liberty Subdivision featuring high ceilings and a lot of natural light. Offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths, a nice sized kitchen that opens to the living room with separate but connected dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
507 Teal Lane
507 Teal Lane, Melissa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2098 sqft
This beautiful updated 4 bed 2 bath home in North Melissa is a great place to call home! It has beautiful wide-plank food flooring in the main living areas, Versailles -style pattern tile in wet areas and carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Anna
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
$
8 Units Available
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1007 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
249 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Bent Creek
123 Wilson Creek Blvd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
Just a few blocks from Rt. 75, Bent Creek has spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with all of the basic amenities, including a dishwasher, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,586
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$942
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1006 sqft
Many unique features like built-in bookcases, nine-foot ceilings and wood-burning fireplace. Residents have full access to the onsite gym and pool. Locate close to Highway 75 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
929 sqft
Large apartments with lots of closet space, crown molding, wood-burning fireplaces and private patios. On-site pool, fitness center, clubroom and lighted tennis courts. Minutes from prize-winning parks and good schools.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
849 sqft
Shopping, dining and entertainment are all nearby thanks to Downtown McKinney and University Drive. This pet-friendly community offers residents a clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.

