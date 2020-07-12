Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Amarillo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$577
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$589
744 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Puckett Place
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:55am
15 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:54am
29 Units Available
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
970 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
38 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1100 sqft
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5318 Albert
5318 Albert Avenue, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1596 sqft
5318 Albert Available 07/17/20 5318 Albert Ave - Great location near I-40 with easy access to multiple eateries and shopping! (RLNE5928442)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 S Western St
1407 South Western Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$835
928 sqft
REDUCED!!! - 1407 Western 2/1 - Spacious 2 bedroom on Western. Reduced from $900. Washer dryer hookups, Central heat and air. large back yard. Appliances can be furnished if needed. 1 car garage. very pet friendly. Schedule a showing today.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2265 sqft
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6410 MOSLEY ST
6410 Moseley Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1746 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in Hillside Terrace. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautifully stained concrete, granite, private fenced patio, 2 car garage, open living and amazing location.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5117 SUSAN DR
5117 Susan Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
Nice 3/1/1 with CH&A in great neighborhood, one block from South Georgia Elem

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3209 15th Ave
3209 Southwest 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3758 sqft
Very nice Duplex. 3 Bedrooms two master type bed rooms Third Bedroom in finished basement. Fire place with Gas logs Nice patio and back yard plus a Wet bar Large kitchen and Dining room lots of storage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1705 BROOKWATER PL
1705 Brookwater Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1425 sqft
Awesome home in Westcliff! 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and plenty of room in the backyard! Newer carpet and kitchen has PLENTY of cabinets and storage! Don't miss out on this rental, one of the best elementary schools in Amarillo!

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ridgecrest
3617 WAYNE ST
3617 Wayne Street, Amarillo, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2277 sqft
Beautiful updated home with granite in kitchen. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Large back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6525 GARWOOD RD
6525 Garwood Road, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
FOR LEASE $1400/MONTH $1000/DEPOSIT 3/2/2 1,488 sqft

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3454 IRVING LN
3454 Irving Lane, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3262 sqft
Beautiful Sleepy Hollow home with an awesome floor plan.Extra large lot features a huge backyard with pergola. Enclosed patio offers plenty of room to entertain. Wood floors throughout. Butler's pantry. Plantation shutters. Lovely crown molding.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5202 ROYCE DR
5202 Royce Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1576 sqft
Georgia/Shores 3 or 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage home included an extra room that could be the 4th bedroom/office. Fireplace in living area. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities. Must see to get an applications

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7911 SUCCESS PL
7911 Success Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1444 sqft
Westover 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage rear entry for rent. Gorgeous landscaping, wood blinds, open kitchen/dining/living combo. Master bedroom is isolated, all on a cul-de-sac. Must see to get an application.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4642 S Crockett St
4642 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! - Property Id: 315411 Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! CH&A, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, beautiful tile in kitchen and bath, detached 2 car garage, privacy fenced yard! $895/mo + $700 security deposit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5137 S Crockett
5137 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Super Cute on Crockett - Very cute 3 bed, 2 bath home with 1 car garage and fenced yard. Neutral, fresh paint, clean and newly tiled bathrooms, large closets. (RLNE5902447)
City Guide for Amarillo, TX

Howdy, pardner! Welcome to Amarillo, a truly Texan Wild West-style locale (minus Will Smith). Established in the late 1800s as a ranching town and railroad depot, Amarillo was economically ravaged by the Dust Bowl and has only recently been revitalized due to the burgeoning defense logistics and hospital industries. Despite this, the ranching and rodeo lifestyle remain prevalent within city limits.

Feel like you've been out riding fences for too long now? Well Desperado, kick off those dusty cowboy boots and let's find you an apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Amarillo, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Amarillo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

