Apartment List
/
TX
/
alvin
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

27 Apartments for rent in Alvin, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alvin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
19 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
2400 South Loop 35 Bypass, Alvin, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1199 sqft
A family-friendly community with fenced pools and a modern playground. Near the intersection of Rte. 6 and Rte. 35, within easy commute to downtown Houston.
Results within 5 miles of Alvin
Verified

1 of 102

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Southfork Lake
3333 Morris Rd, Manvel, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll look forward to coming home each day to your spacious and modern apartment home.
Results within 10 miles of Alvin
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$887
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
23 Units Available
Webster
Palomar
100 W Texas Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1253 sqft
Energetic staff makes sure residents are happy with their community. Fully renovated clubhouse that hosts coming community events. Community has a pet-friendly atmosphere with a pet park on-site.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$724
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
26 Units Available
Pirates Cove
Campeche Cove
3428 Cove View Blvd, Galveston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1071 sqft
Affordable residential community within walking distance of the beach. Interior upgrades include raised panel cabinets, faux wood flooring, brushed nickel fixtures, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
46 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Falls at Clear Lake
801 E Nasa Pkwy, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Conveniently located just off NASA Pkwy, these 1- to 3-bedroom units offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, granite counters, stainless steel and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a clubhouse and more.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Cortland League City
1751 W Walker St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1417 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Clear Lake
Grayson at Baybrook
19100 Glenwest Dr, Friendswood, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
The area of Clear Lake is renowned for a reason. Experience this beautiful area of Southeast Texas when you make The Grayson at Baybrook your new home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Webster
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Bay Colony
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1174 sqft
Spacious community near area parks. Many amenities including a dog park, business center, pool with a clubhouse, and a playground. Pet-friendly. Modern interiors with hardwood floors. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
31 Units Available
Shadow Creek Ranch
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,937
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Windwater At Windmill Lakes
9757 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1007 sqft
Infinity-edge pool accented by stone fountain. Kitchens in all floor plans include breakfast bars. Just over one mile to I-45/Gulf Freeway and the Alameda Mall.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
Calder Square
1111 W Main St, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
Friendly neighborhood situated off I-45. Close to a multitude of restaurants, shops and schools. Floor plans feature kitchens with pantries, hardwood floors, air conditioning, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
East Bank at Richwood Village
100 Creekwood Landing Drive, Richwood, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1252 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Breakers at Windmill Lakes
9750 Windwater Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1021 sqft
Close proximity to I-45, Beltway 8, Hobby airport, I-610. Upgraded units feature stainless steel appliances, new premium carpet and walk-in closets. Patio/balcony and carport. Residents have access to pool, gym, clubhouse and community BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
37 Units Available
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City, TX
Studio
$1,109
1180 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1205 sqft
Close to hotspots like Kitty Hollow Park and Parkway Plaza Shopping Center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a private balcony or patio. Residents' amenities include a gym, swimming pool and game room.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Clear Lake
Barringer Square
623 Barringer Ln, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
954 sqft
Apartment amenities include ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and kitchen pantry. Community features exclusive pet area, pools, playground and picnic area with grilling stations. Located off of I45, close to Baybrook Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
15 Units Available
Summerwind
2414 County Road 90, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1586 sqft
This development sits just off FM 518 and offers amenities including vaulted ceilings, wood cabinets, track lighting, intrusion alarms, and full-sized washers and dryers. Community amenities include detached garages and cyber cafes.
City Guide for Alvin, TX

Batter up! Welcome to Alvin, Texas! Your new city is most famous for being the home of famed Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan, who lived in the community until relocating to Round Rock in 2003. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you a home run of a residence. Ok, we’ll stop with the baseball puns…

Alvin is located about 30 miles south of Houston and is considered part of the Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown metropolitan area.

If you like recreational activities, you’ll enjoy Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf Coast, which is located just a short drive south of your new town.

The southeast portion of town near Alvin Community College has many great apartment rental options. Here you’ll find a few new condominiums and town homes that frequently offer great amenities, including gyms, pools and clubhouses. These properties frequently offer short-term leases, studio apartments and furnished apartments for rent.

West of the city center you’ll find rental homes and the occasional apartment rental are both available in this region.

Northwest of town you’ll find there are a few apartment complexes with various types of rentals available around here, as well as the occasional rental home.

Animal lovers take heart! Many of Alvin’s apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. So if you’re moving with a four-legged friend, you shouldn’t have too much trouble finding an apartment. Some landlords may require an additional pet deposit, but overall, Alvin’s apartments are both cat and dog friendly.

Welcome to Alvin! Enjoy all that this southeastern Texas community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Alvin, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alvin apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Alvin apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Alvin 1 BedroomsAlvin 2 BedroomsAlvin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlvin 3 BedroomsAlvin Accessible Apartments
Alvin Apartments with BalconyAlvin Apartments with GarageAlvin Apartments with GymAlvin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAlvin Apartments with Move-in Specials
Alvin Apartments with ParkingAlvin Apartments with PoolAlvin Apartments with Washer-DryerAlvin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAlvin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXBay City, TX
Jersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine