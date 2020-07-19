550 E House St

Amenities
Available 03/15/19 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Alvin - Property Id: 99185
Beautiful starter home centrally located in Alvin.
Built in 2005, this house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage, 1,527 sq ft & is on a corner lot. Home boasts 2" blinds stainless appliances including a brand new dishwasher, oven/stove in 2018. All bedrooms have walk-in closets & carpet. Tile in the kitchen, entry & bathrooms, & laminate wood floor throughout the hallways, dining and living area. Freshly painted throughout, and lawncare is provided at no additional charge.
Home is pre-wired with an alarm system.
Oven, stove, heater & water heater are natural gas.
Dryer has hookups for gas or electric.
Master Bedroom: 11' x 17'
Bedroom 2: 13.8' x 11'
Bedroom 3: 13.8' x 11'
Living: 15.8' x 17.8'
Dining: 15.8' x 10'
Pets on a case by case basis.
The city pool is a block away, as is the Hike & Bike Trail. Post office is down the street & the police station is located just under a mile away. The brand new Hasse Elementary is less than half a mile away.
