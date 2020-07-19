All apartments in Alvin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

550 E House St

550 E House St · No Longer Available
Location

550 E House St, Alvin, TX 77511

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/15/19 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Alvin - Property Id: 99185

Beautiful starter home centrally located in Alvin.
Built in 2005, this house has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car attached garage, 1,527 sq ft & is on a corner lot. Home boasts 2" blinds stainless appliances including a brand new dishwasher, oven/stove in 2018. All bedrooms have walk-in closets & carpet. Tile in the kitchen, entry & bathrooms, & laminate wood floor throughout the hallways, dining and living area. Freshly painted throughout, and lawncare is provided at no additional charge.

Home is pre-wired with an alarm system.
Oven, stove, heater & water heater are natural gas.
Dryer has hookups for gas or electric.

Master Bedroom: 11' x 17'
Bedroom 2: 13.8' x 11'
Bedroom 3: 13.8' x 11'
Living: 15.8' x 17.8'
Dining: 15.8' x 10'

Pets on a case by case basis.

The city pool is a block away, as is the Hike & Bike Trail. Post office is down the street & the police station is located just under a mile away. The brand new Hasse Elementary is less than half a mile away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99185
Property Id 99185

(RLNE4694561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

